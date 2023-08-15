Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$53.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$52.64 and a 12-month high of C$68.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

