Raymond James Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,850.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,950.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE CSU opened at C$2,699.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,829.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,723.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,576.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 80.4198565 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

