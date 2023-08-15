CIBC Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$56.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$50.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$63.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2023442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

