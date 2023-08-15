Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of DII.B opened at C$5.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$7.20.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

