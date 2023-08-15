Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.25.
Emera Stock Performance
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2023442 earnings per share for the current year.
Emera Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 65.09%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
