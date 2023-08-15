BMO Capital Markets Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$41.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$969.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$24.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is -25.33%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

