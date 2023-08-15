Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

CSH.UN opened at C$10.27 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 554.55%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

