Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$10.27 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 554.55%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

