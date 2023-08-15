Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.