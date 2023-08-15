Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,974 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.