Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $597.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

