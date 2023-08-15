Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $983,000 Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 223.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TUR opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.