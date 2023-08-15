Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

