Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,442 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

