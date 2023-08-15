iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 287,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

