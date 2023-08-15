Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV stock opened at $345.26 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.21 and a 200-day moving average of $313.51.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

