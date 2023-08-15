Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,930 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.1 %

DKNG stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock worth $38,425,557 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

