Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

MKC stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

