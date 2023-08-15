Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

