Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 5,868 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 268,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.49%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.