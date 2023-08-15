Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

ALL opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.