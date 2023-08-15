WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

