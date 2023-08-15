Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.75.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$74.22 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -64.65%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

