MGO One Seven LLC Has $441,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

