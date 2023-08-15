MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

