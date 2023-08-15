MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

