Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after buying an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

