Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

