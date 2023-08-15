MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

