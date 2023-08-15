MGO One Seven LLC Sells 112 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average is $193.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,003 shares of company stock worth $14,230,675. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

