Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

