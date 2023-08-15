Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

