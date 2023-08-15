Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.