984 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $434.85 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.01 and a 200-day moving average of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

