MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

