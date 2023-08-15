Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

