Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
