LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

LZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LegalZoom.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

LZ opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 15.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

