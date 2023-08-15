Truist Financial Cuts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $32.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,259,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.