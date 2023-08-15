StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,090,000.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

