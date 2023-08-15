MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLTX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $20,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,550,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
