MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given New $7.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get MannKind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MannKind

MannKind Stock Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.