Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MQ. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.