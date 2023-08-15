NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. NV5 Global has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

