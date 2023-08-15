Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.61 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,132,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 548,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.