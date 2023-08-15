Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ODD. JMP Securities started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Oddity Tech stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

