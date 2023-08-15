Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

