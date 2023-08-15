PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.92. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

