Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.7 %

PAAS stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.