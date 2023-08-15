Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.7 %
PAAS stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Pan American Silver
