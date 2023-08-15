PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNNT

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -65.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $256,420 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 376.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.