PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Raymond James

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.65.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $446.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -65.04%.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,509.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,000 shares of company stock worth $256,420. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $57,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

