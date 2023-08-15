Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 50.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,714,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

